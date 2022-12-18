›› Lake Havasu
Thank you for reading!
Average daytime water temperature: 54 degrees
Some striper boils around the main Windsor Basin in the late morning and late afternoon hours. Look for seagulls diving on the schools of shad coming to the surface. Good boil locations this last week were in hte areas of Chalk Cliffs and Havasu Landing. Largemouth bass are hitting on breezy days using white or chartruese colored spinnerbaits or shad colored ratl traps. Deep-diving shad-colored crankbaits at 8-15 feet are working well around rocks or gravel/rock shorelines, where smallmouth are chasing baitfish. Bass are moving deeper with lower water levels.
— John Galbraith, Bass Tackle Master
Former Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller escaped sanctions when a report from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process largely accepted the program’s self-imposed penalties stemming from a NCAA rules violations case that dates back to 2017. Arizona’s athletics program was put on three years of probation through 2025. The school announced a one-year postseason ban in December 2020, which took effect for the 2020-21 season. The IARP report said former assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was given a 10-year show cause penalty after he “solicited and accepted $20,000 in cash bribes and paid $40,000 for a fraudulent academic transcript.” Miller emerged largely unscathed from the report. He is now the head coach at Xavier.
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has become the third NHL player to score 800 career goals. He scored three times at Chicago on Tuesday night. Ovechkin scored on his first two shots, beating Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek 24 seconds into the game before stuffing one home on a power play with 11:46 left in the first period. The 37-year-old winger then completed his 29th career hat trick when he knocked Anthony Mantha’s pass over a sprawled Mrazek 6:34 into the third. The rest of the Capitals jumped off the bench to celebrate after the milestone goal, and hats rained down on the ice from the crowd of 16,181 at the United Center. Fans then chanted “Ovi! Ovi!” — drawing a wave from Ovechkin. Washington beat Chicago 7-3.
DeAndre Hopkins has spent 10 years in the NFL and is now six months past his 30th birthday. That’s usually about the time even the greats start to slow down. The Arizona Cardinals star receiver is proving he’s an outlier. The Cardinals’ season has been a dud so far, but Hopkins continues to put up big numbers. The three-time All-Pro is still tracking for a 1,000-yard season, despite missing the first six games of the season after being suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers. The Cardinals host the New England Patriots on Monday night.
