The 2021 football season for Lake Havasu High is set to begin in September, as the Knights’ 10-game schedule is officially released.
Havasu will have two home games during the first eight weeks of the season. Those two home games will be a September matchup against Lee Williams and the return of the annual Golden Shovel game against Mohave in earlier October.
The Knights, who compete in 4A, is scheduled to kick off its season on Sept. 2 on the road against 5A opponent Canyon View in a Thursday night matchup. Havasu will host Lee Williams for the first game of the season at Lee Barnes Stadium on Sept. 10.
Following a bye week in week three, the Knights will head to Glendale on Sept. 24 to wrap up the first month of the season. Havasu will return home for the annual Golden Shovel game against rival Mohave on Oct. 1.
Last year’s rivalry game took a one-year hiatus during the seven-game pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
The Knights will play their final three road games in consecutive weeks starting with a road trip to Buckeye Union on Oct. 8. Havasu will play Washington (Oct 15) and Deer Valley (Oct. 22) the following weeks.
The final three weeks of the regular season will be played at home starting with a contest against Estrella Foothills on Oct. 29. The Knights will host Coconino (Nov. 5) and Youngker (No. 12) to wrap up the season.
Havasu’s 2020 season concluded with a 62-28 loss in the 4A play-in round against Casa Grande last November in the Knights’ first postseason game in five years. The Knights finished last season with a 4-4 record – the first time the program finished a season .500 or better since 2015.
