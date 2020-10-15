The Lake Havasu girls golf team continued its goal of qualifying for state by clinching a victory at the Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman on Wednesday.
The Knights finished with a total team score of 188, beating Prescott (199) and Mohave (261) while remaining 13th in the AIA rankings behind Mingus Union. Lake Havasu head coach Jeremy Wojcicki said the girls are 1.7 points behind in the rankings. The top 12 teams qualify for state.
“If we would’ve shot a 174 today, we would’ve been able to jump the 12th place team,” Wojcicki said.
The match was scheduled as the team’s last of the season, which led to pressure for the girls of golfing a great round to climb into the rankings.
“I put a little pressure on them to shoot well today and I think a little bit of that pressure got to their heads,” Wojcicki said. “They’re thinking about a certain number and not thinking about the next shot. Today wasn’t the best round and this round won’t count towards our team rankings because they take your best six scores and this one will actually be seven.”
Wojcicki said it’s possible that the girls will play one or two more rounds this year since they have two open spots left on their schedule. He added that he’s trying to schedule a match on the road and another one at home.
“We’re trying to get one match up in Mohave and it’s a shorter course. We could shoot a good round there,” Wojcicki said. “I’m trying to get one more scheduled at home, which would be a great advantage for us because it’s our home course and we played on it a bunch of times. So we could put together one really good round or two good rounds.”
A standout performer for the Knights was senior Allison Jenkins, who led all golfers with a score of 44. If this was Lake Havasu’s last time on the course this season, Wojcicki said “it would be a great way to send her off.”
Senior Jenica Delany recorded a score of 46, followed by junior Gianna Jehle and sophomore Xanthia Still each shooting a 49.
“We need another good round or two good rounds to really jump [Mingus Union],” Wojcicki said. “It’s definitely a possibility, as we’ve been playing better golf towards the end of the year and some of our girls are playing their best golf of the year right now. So today was just a bad day.”
