Opening West Valley Region play on the road, the Lake Havasu girls’ basketball team lost 48-37 to Peoria on Wednesday night.
“They hung in there,” said head coach Karen Rockwell. “It’s definitely an improvement from last season against this team. It could have been closer, we just missed so many layups.”
The Knights trailed 25-20 at halftime but went cold in the third quarter, scoring only four points in the frame, allowing Peoria to pull away.
Leading scorer senior Matisun Skirvin suffered a similar fate as her team, as she too had a more difficult time in the second half.
She had 15 points at the break, but only five after.
“She was trying to force shots and sometimes she just needs to let the game come to her,” said Rockwell.
Lake Havasu was also shorthanded, as Rockwell decided to play only seven players after several players missed practice time over winter break.
Despite the loss and adversity, Rockwell was impressed with her team’s determination.
“They work so hard and they never give up,” she said. “They just don’t fold.”
The Knights have a busy upcoming week on their schedule.
On Monday, Lake Havasu will travel to face River Valley at 5:30 p.m., followed by a home game against Gila Ridge on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. On Friday, the Knights will continue West Valley Region play with a game against Cactus at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.