Two local athletes were recognized for their athletic and academic efforts last year.
According to a press release from Lake Havasu Unified School District, Gerald and Isaac Bolden of Lake Havasu High were recognized as 2020-21 Scholar Athletes of the Year for the Phoenix Chapter of the National Alliance of African American Athletes. The Boldens were two of three athletes from Western Arizona to receive the honor.
Both students are basketball players and excelled in the classroom with high GPAs all year. Gerard Bolden Jr. is a senior with a 4.0 GPA while Isaac, a freshman, maintained a 3.5 GPA during his eighth grade year at Thunderbolt Middle School.
Gerard earned All-5A Desert West Honorable Mention last season as a junior. He was also awarded most improved player and earned the Arizona Interscholastic Association Athlete Award for 2019 and 2020.
Both student athletes have plans to pursue a college degree. Gerard wants to major in criminal justice or law and Isaac plans to major in physical therapy.
According to the press release, the NAAAA’s Phoenix Chapter searches statewide every year for premiere Black male student athletes from 7th to 12th grade. To be selected for the chapter’s annual scholarly honor, athletes must have a 3.0 GPA or higher and complete community service along with excelling in their sport.
There was a total of 29 recipients of the academic award from the NAAAA’s Phoenix Chapter.
