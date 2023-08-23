Max Homa is playing so well that he made two bogeys and still set the course record at Olympia Fields. Homa made 10 birdies for a 62 in the BMW Championship. That gives him a two-shot lead over Chris Kirk going into the weekend. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup advance to the Tour Championship next week. Homa already is set for that. He also can lock up one of six automatic spots for the Ryder Cup team. Kirk is on the bubble at No. 29 to get to the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake.