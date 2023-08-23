Lake Havasu High School has put in five new entrance guidelines into place going into the new varsity football season which begins at home against Lee Williams this Friday.
1. No re-entry
2. No outside food or drink
3. High school students must show school ID at the gate
4. Middle school age and younger must be accompanied by an adult
5. No students will be allowed to enter with a backpack
