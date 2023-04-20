The Lake Havasu High School track and field team hosted its final meet of the season on Wednesday, the 14th Annual Lake Havasu Last Chance meet. With this being the final home meet of the season, the Knights hosted Senior Night after the 400 meter races for their 25 seniors.
“I think we had 21 that walked and a few more that forgot to do their speeches. But I think 24 or 25 overall and I’m proud of them,” coach Tanner Kelly said. “In the last two years, they’ve come so far. I mean some people were nervous about their events, so not doing track that came out here and now a lot have a chance to make state, so I’m very proud of their effort.”
Many athletes set a PR during the meet as they work toward qualifying for state.
“Giovanni Sierras PR’d in the pole vault, Presley Evans PR’d in all three events today, Sayre Farley PR’d her event, the girls 4x100 broke the record again as they dropped down to 50.71 now,” Kelly said. “I know Sylvan (Osman) threw a big throw in the discus and PR’d by 10 feet. It’s just been a very good day for us.”
Senior Evans set a new personal best in all three of her events and even though she was happy about that, she is sad that the season is coming to a close.
“I PR’d in the 100 meter hurdles, the 4x100, and the 300 hurdles, so I’m pretty happy,” she said. “It’s definitely sad, but I’m hoping to continue on in college. So, I’ll keep doing my thing, but I will miss the team. I’ll miss the social aspect of everybody, because we’re all really tight.”
The Knights will have one more chance before sectionals at the Becky Matthews Last Chance Invite at Desert Vista on Wednesday.
“Some of the best teams and athletes in the state are going to be there so we’ll definitely need a little bit of improvement to secure a spot. Some of our events, we’re right on the edge of qualification,” Kelly said. “At this time of year, every school is running their PRs, they’re all running their last chance event so we need to make sure we come out with a good week of practice, listen to their coaches for the preparation and then put on a good show next Wednesday. We’ll play the waiting game for the state to calculate and tabulate which individuals go to state. I’m satisfied with the work that the kids have done this year.”
Results
Boys
100m: 1. Jarell Chavez, SLHS, 11.50; 2. Kruz Yocum, LWHS, 11.96; 3. Cristian Garcia, SLHS, 11.98; 4. Brayden Fuentes, KHS, 12.20; 5. Ethan Adler, LHHS, 12.23; 6. Jayden Plotkin, RVHS, 12.31.
200m: 1. Jarell Chavez, SLHS, 23.20; 2. Cristian Garcia, SLHS, 24.29; 3. Damian Najera, PHS, 24.29; 4. Edgar Gamez, SHS, 24.45; 5. Brayden Fuentes, KHS, 24.62; 6. Ethan Adler, LHHS, 24.79.
400m: 1. Damian Najera, PHS, 51.74; 2. Ryder Campos, LHHS, 52.33; 3. Jacob Batty, KAHS, 54.09; 4. Jesse Thomspon, LHHS, 55.27; 5. Dominic Popovic, YC, 56.94; 6. Peyton Boice, RVHS, 58.35.
800m: 1. Alexander Gallegos, LHHS, 2:06.04; 2. Elias Wilcock, LWHS, 2:11.16; 3. Emmanuel Rosales:Alejandre, KHS, 2:12.75; 4. Derek Gergory, YC, 2:26.58; 5. Alix Gossar, KHS, 2:28.13; 6. Matthew Luna, 2:29.63, YHS.
1600m: 1. William Chmiel, LWHS, 4:46.07; 2. Elias Wilcock, LWHS, 4:46.75; 3. Nathan Merrill, LHHS, 4:47.65; 4. Caleb Harman, YC, 4:48.09; 5. Adan Cervantes, KHS, 4:52.72; 6. Brett McMillan, LHHS, 5:01.61.
3200m: 1. Jacob Batty, KAHS, 10:22.70; 2. Nathan Merrill, LHHS, 10:39.50; 3. Caleb Harman, YC, 10:51.97; 4. Noah VonLeben, LHHS, 10:51.97; 5. Adan Cervantes, KHS, 10:54.85; 6. Alix Gossar, KHS, 12:02.20.
110m hurdles: 1. Glen Adona, LHHS, 16.55; 2. Devin White, LWHS, 17.52; 3. Johnny MacGregor, LWHS, 17.66; 4. Fernando Lopez, YC, 18.42; 5. Ethan Adler, LHHS, 19.22; 6. Cisco Guyan, LWHS, 22.35.
300m hurdles: 1. Vega Higgins, LHHS, 41.47; 2. Edgar Gamez, SHS, 43.14; 3. Kruz Yocum, LWHS, 44.53; 4. James Douglas II, LHHS, 44.86; 5. Cisco Guyan, LWHS, 45.46; 6. Arman Salim, KAHS, 49.59.
4x100 relay: 1. Lake Havasu, 43.80; 2. River Valley, 46.80; 3. Kingman, 47.90; 4. Mohave, 48.00; 5 Parker, 50.30; 6. Kingman Academy, 50.50.
4x400: 1. Lake Havasu, 3:32.97; 2. San Luis, 3:47.78; 3. Mohave, 4:19.44.
4x800: 1. Lake Havasu, 8:48.85; 2. San Luis, 10:00.66.
Shot Put: 1. Isaac Stopke, LHHS, 44:10; 2. Jordan Primm, KHS, 44:00; 3. Anthony Martinez, KAHS, 41:11; 4. Evan Smith, LHHS, 38:04; 5. Brodee Chalfant, LHHS, 38:03; 6. Noah Bower, KAHS, 36:02.
Discus: 1. Drayden Allen, LWHS, 159:11; 2. Sylvan Osman, LHHS, 131:11; 3. Jacob West, LWHS, 117:07; 4. Anthony Martinez, KAHS, 113:03; 5. Alexander Sawyer, KHS, 111:03; 6. Vincent Plancarte, MHS, 110:06.
Jevelin: 1. Alvaro Obergon, SLHS, 124:07; 2. James Douglas II, LHHS, 108:06; 3. Garrett Schuster, LHHS, 83:05.
High Jump: 1. Johnny MacGregor, LWHS, 5:11; 2. Sylvan Osman, 5:09; 3. Jibran Castillo, SHS, 5:05; 4. Ernesto Calderon, SHS, 5:03; 4. Dylan Walls, LHHS, 5:03.
Pole Vault: 1. Giovanni Sierras, LHHS, 11:01
Long Jump: 1. Damian Najera, 19:07.50, PHS; 2. Tyler Allred, LWHS, 19:05.50; 3. Devin White, LWHS, 18:02.00; 4. Malachi Zephier, KAHS, 17:10.50; 5. Kruz Yocum, LWHS, 17:09.00; 5. Deegan Pagett, RVHS, 17:09.00.
Triple Jump: 1. Johnny MacGregor, LWHS, 40:04.50; 2. Elijah Aulich, KAHS, 37:00.00; 3. Roman Greene, LHHS, 35:06.00; 4. Malachi Zephier, KAHS, 34:08.00; 5. Dylan Walls, LHHS, 34:07.00; 6. Paul Trejo Jr., LHHS, 31:08.00.
Girls
100: 1. Jaynell Martin, KHS, 13.4; 2. Kaniece Thomas, SHS, 13.55; 3. Maysen Victory, KAHS, 13.82; 4. Kieristyn Dunn, YC, 13.88; 5. Isabella Palma, SHS, 13.99; 6. Colleen Samson, LHHS, 14.16.
200: 1. Kaniece Thomas, SHS, 27.42; 2. Jaynell Martin, KHS, 28.14; 3. Kieristyn Dunn, YC, 28.86; 4. Isabella Palma, SHS, 28.99; 5. Danika Durham, PHS, 29.20; 6. Maysen Victory, KAHS, 29.26.
400: 1. Karaleigh Kanthack, KAHS, 1:05.06; 2. Legend Redmond, YHS, 1:05.92; 3. Isabella Palma, SHS, 1:06.38; 4. Danika Durham, PHS, 1:06.77; 5. Iveth Vasquez, KAHS; 1:09.34; 6. Mariana Perez, MHS, 1:09.64.
800: 1. Celeste Switzer, LHHS, 2:43.94; 2. Carrie Baughman, LWHS, 2:53.54; 3. Chloe McMillen, LWHS, 2:55.82; 4. Brea Clark, MHS, 2:59.62; 5. Samantha Luna, YHS, 3:02.52; 6. Sophie Doughty, LWHS, 3:03.00.
1600: 1. Katie Bell, LHHS, 5:54.28; 2. Chloe McMillen, LWHS, 6:23.11; 3. Carrie Baughman, LWHS, 6:26.05; 4. Brea Clark, MHS, 6:27.36; 5. Sara Bredenkamp, KAHS, 6:37.61; 6. Elise Wonders, YC.
3200: 1. Taliyah Crook, LWHS, 12:23.22; 2. Katie Bell, LHHS, 12:58.50; 3. Nora Prisciandaro, KHS, 13:04.32; 4. Rilee Thuneman, LHHS, 14:23.96; 5. Brea Clark, MHS, 14:40.93; 6. Rylie Stevenson, YC, 14:45.74.
100 Hurdles: 1. Presley Evans, LHHS, 16.99; 2. Paige Becker, LWHS, 17.97; 3. Abigayle Harviston, LWHS, 18.08; 4. Anna Scott, KAHS, 19.65; 5. Kiana Crump, KAHS, 22.16.
300 Hurdles: 1. Presley Evans, LHHS, 47.98; 2. Sayre Farley, LHHS, 48.94; 3. Taylor Ross, LHHS, 50.61; 4. Katalina Robinson, LWHS, 54.32; 5. Sofia Bower, KAHS, 55.03; 6. Legend Redmond, YHS, 55.49.
4x100 – 1. Lake Havasu 50.71; 2. Kingman 54.93; 3. Yuma Catholic 55.93; 4. Parker 58.07; 5. San Pasqual 1:00.15; 6. Salome 1:00.29.
4x400: 1. Kingman Academy 4:36.04.
4x800: 1. Lake Havasu 10:50.68; 2. Kingman Academy 12:11.37.
Shot Put: 1. Sofia Bower, KAHS, 34-8; 2. Jaden Kile, KAHS, 31-4; 3. Arianna Hannan, LWHS, 30-11; 4. Kailey Denison, LHHS, 30-11; 5. Ava Schmidt, LHHS, 30-6; 6. Kenna Spezziale, LHHS, 36-7.
Discus: 1. Arianna Hannan, LWHS, 119-10; 2. Cate Novy, LHHS, 107:4; 3. Sofia Bower, KAHS, 90-3; 4. Sabrina Darnell, LHHS, 89-6; 5. Paige Christiansen, KAHS; 87-2; 6. Jayden Bonnam, LHHS, 87-1.
Javelin: 1. Rian Martinez, YCHS, 95-0; 2. Brooklyn Hawkins, LHHS, 94-7; 3. Paige Christiansen, KAHS, 85-3; 4. Mercedes Pinzon Otero, SLHS, 83-11; 5. Raya Greene, LHHS, 81-6; 6. Arianna Hannan, LWHS; 79-6.
High Jump: 1. Kaniece Thomas, SHS, 4-7; 2. Danika Durham. PHS, 4-3; 3. Veronica Sandoval, PHS, 4-1; 4. Shaylee Heron, LHHS, 4-1.
Pole Vault: 1. Brooklyn Usinowicz, LHHS, 7-8; 2. Brooklyn Hawkins, LHHS, 6-2
Long Jump: 1. Kaniece Thomas, SHS, 14-9; 2. Paige Becker, LWHS, 14-9; 3. Katalina Robinson, LWHS, 14-9; 4. Kiana Crump, KAHS, 14-0; 5. Alissa Hardeman, RVHS, 13-11; 6, Taliyah Welch, PHS, 13-11.
Triple Jump: 1. Abigayle Haviston, LWHS, 29-8; 2. Maysen Victory, KAHS, 29-8; 3. Kenna Luhr, LHHS, 28-4.50; 4. Tesa Charlesworth, LWHS, 28-1; 5. Brittany Campos, LWHS, 25-5; 6. Alissa Hardeman, RVHS, 24-5.50.
