Friday, April 14
JV girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Mingus Union on the road at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Mingus Union on the road at 3:30 p.m.
FR/SO baseball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado on the road at 3:45 p.m.
JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado at home at 3:45 p.m.
JV softball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Lee Williams on the road at 11 a.m.
Monday, April 17
FR/SO baseball: Lake Havasu plays Kofa in a doubleheader at home at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Kliff Kingsbury is joining Lincoln Riley’s coaching staff at Southern California as a senior offensive analyst. Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals in January after four seasons as their head coach. Kingsbury went 28-37-1 at Arizona, making one playoff appearance. Before that, he spent six seasons as Texas Tech’s head coach and earned a reputation as one of football’s most innovative offensive minds. Between those two head coaching jobs, Kingsbury spent about one month at USC as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for head coach Clay Helton before the Cardinals surprisingly hired him.
Josh Rojas had his second straight three-hit game, Pavin Smith drove in three runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks got 16 hits in an 11-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-6. Every Arizona starter had at least one hit as the Diamondbacks followed a 12-run, 17-hit effort Saturday with another easy victory and took three out of four in the weekend series. Arizona is 5-3 against the Dodgers after Los Angeles went 38-10 against the Diamondbacks over the prior three seasons. Arizona scored in each of the first five innings, helped by five stolen bases, including two from Nick Ahmed.
