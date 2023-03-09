Friday, March 10th
JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays Casa Grande at home at 4 p.m.
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Casa Grande at home at 2 p.m.
JV softball: Lake Havasu plays Casa Grande on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Casa Grande on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Paradise Honors on the road at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Paradise Honors on the road at 3:30 p.m.
