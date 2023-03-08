Lake Havasu High School varsity girls tennis defeats Prescott 6-3

The Lake Havasu High School varsity girls tennis team (3-0) remains undefeated after beating the Prescott Badgers (2-1) 6-3 at home Tuesday.
In the singles flights, four out of the six varsity girls won their matches.
Thank you for reading!
Senior Monet Land beat Prescott’s senior Ava Strasser in three sets (6-7, 6-4, 10-8). Senior Olivia LeGrand beat Prescott’s sophomore Somer Huttman in three sets (4-6, 7-6, 10-3). Junior Taylor Beck beat Prescott’s sophomore Madi O’Neill in two sets (6-3, 6-2). Junior Saira Chadha beat Prescott’s sophomore Reece Corlett in three sets (2-6, 6-0, 10-2).
Although Lake Havasu juniors Sienna Anderson and Kourtney Carles lost their singles matches, they both won their doubles matches with partners Beck and Chadha.
Anderson and Beck defeated Prescott’s sophomores Eva Torrey and Laci Tolli 8-4 and Chadha and Carles defeated Prescott’s sophomores Corlett and Ciara Coleman 8-1.
Lake Havasu’s lone senior doubles team made up of Land and LeGrand fell 8-4 to Huttman and Strasser.
Next, the varsity and junior varsity girls tennis teams will play Moon Valley today at home at 3:30 p.m.
