The Los Angeles Dodgers have put All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin on the injured list because of a strained right forearm, making the move as a precaution hours before his scheduled start at Miami. Pitching more than he ever has in his career, Gonsolin is tied for the big league lead with 16 victories. His injury is the latest for a rotation that’s helped the Dodgers post the best record in the majors. Gonsolin leads the NL with a 2.10 ERA and is tied with Houston’s Justin Verlander and Atlanta’s Kyle Wright for the most wins in the majors. With injuries to three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler, Gonsolin's workload has increased this year. Gonsolin doesn’t expect to miss beyond the two starts during his IL stint