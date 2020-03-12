Lake Havasu High School will continue its spring sports season for now.
With virtually all major professional and collegiate sports leagues canceling athletic competition indefinitely due to the coronavirus, the Arizona Interscholastic Association has left the decision up to individual schools and districts whether to continue to play, as of Thursday afternoon.
Brady Krueger, LHHS athletic director and assistant principal, has decided to not cancel or reschedule any games as of yet, but acknowledged it is a fluid situation.
“The athletic directors I have communicated with are largely in the same situation,” he said in a text message. “We are just monitoring the situation.”
Although spring break is next week, there are still some athletic events on the horizon. Lake Havasu’s baseball team is scheduled to compete in a tournament in Bullhead City this weekend. The softball team will head to Kingman to play in a tournament next weekend and the track and field teams are scheduled for a meet in Bullhead City next Saturday.
The AIA executive board will hold a discussion at its next meeting on Monday to gather information.
“We hope to share more with our member schools and the statewide media after this meeting as we progress through the spring season,” an email from Seth Polansky, sports information coordinator of the AIA stated.
