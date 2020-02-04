In windy and cold conditions, the Lake Havasu girls’ soccer team clinched the West Valley Region with a 4-2 win over Cactus on senior night on Tuesday at Lee Barnes Stadium.
With the win, Havasu (9-4-1, 3-0 West Valley) clinched its second-straight region title.
After taking an early lead, the Knights were able to hold off a rally from the Cobras and prevail.
“All we really needed to do in the second half was hold the lead,” said head coach Josh Kistler. “They had the wind with them in the second half, giving them the advantage but we were able to pull it off.”
Leading goal-scorer Kendra Park got Havasu on the board with a pair of goals in the first half.
The juniors’ second goal came off a rebound deep inside the box she put through after junior Josalyn Bidwell narrowly missed scoring off a header.
Park added her third goal early in the second half after she was set up by junior Izzy Kistler.
Cactus got on the board with a goal in the 57th minute to trim the lead to two.
Later on, Park was in position to score again. She got behind the defense and was one-on-one with the Cobras’ keeper, who committed a foul, earning a yellow card and setting up a penalty kick.
Cactus replaced its keeper and Kistler came on and scored off the kick.
However, the Cobras wouldn’t go away. They continued to put pressure on Havasu’s defense in the game’s waning moments and earned a free kick, which they were able to convert.
From there, Havasu was able to keep Cactus at bay and run out the clock.
“Our defense has saved us more than once this year,” said Kistler. “I can’t say enough about our defense. They’re really strong and they take it really bad when they let one through. They just come back and fight stronger.”
The Knights wrap up their regular season with a road match at Desert Edge on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.