A roster loaded with seniors last season led the Lake Havasu boys’ basketball team to the play-in round of the state tournament.
Last season, the Knights finished 9-15 (2-6 West Valley) and qualified for the play-in round of the 4A state playoffs. However, they lost on the road to Arcadia.
But this year’s roster features a much younger roster from a year ago and head coach Ted Darnell wants his team to keeps things simple.
“I really want our kids to play together this year,” said Darnell. “I want them to believe and buy into our system, encourage each other day in and day out and push each other day in and day out.”
Lake Havasu will rely upon seniors Bradley Rogers, Andrew Ortega and Jayden Azar to guide the young team through its second season in the West Valley Region.
Azar received an honorable mention last season in the West Valley All-Region teams.
With all of the roster turnover, the Knights are looking for several newcomers to come in and fill large roles.
Darnell points to sophomore Brenton Szymanski and junior Casey Gates. He applauded both players for their athleticism.
As for a set rotation, Darnell says it is a fluid situation for now and he will “figure it out” as the season goes along.
“We got some work to do,” said Darnell. “We definitely have a few things that we need to work on before Tuesday, for sure. But, there were some definite good things that we did tonight,” he said following the team’s scrimmage last Wednesday.
The Knights will open the season Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. with a home game against Kingman Academy.
West Valley Region play begins for Lake Havasu on Jan. 8 when it faces Peoria.
Senior night is scheduled for Feb. 4 against Cactus and the regular season wraps up for the Knights on Feb. 11 against Deer Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.