Continuing its torrid pace to start the season, the Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team claimed the Mohave County Soccer Tournament Championship with a pair of wins Saturday.
Lake Havasu defeated Mohave 3-0 in the semifinals before taking down Coconino 5-1 in the championship match.
Because River Valley dropped out of the tournament, the Knights (9-0-1) had the benefit of avoiding an early morning match and automatically advanced to the semifinals where they faced Mohave for the second time in two days.
Just as it did Friday, Lake Havasu shutout the Thunderbirds, limiting Mohave to only three shots on goal for the entire match.
“We definitely had an advantage with having the morning off and them having to play,” said head coach Christina Gibbs. “[Mohave] looked tired and they couldn’t do a whole lot against us.”
After a two-goal match the night before against the Thunderbirds, senior Randy Gallegos followed up with another two goals Saturday. He also added an assist.
Junior Ryan Myers added the other goal for Lake Havasu, while junior Tristan Fowler and senior Janiel Fonseca each chipped in with an assist.
A hot start in the championship match against Coconino put the Knights in position to close out the tournament rather easily.
In similar fashion to Mohave, the Panthers were playing their third match of the day, compared to only Lake Havasu’s second.
The Knights jumped out to a 4-0 lead within the first 15 minutes of the match and were able to hold off any rally from Coconino.
Fowler, the team’s leading goal scorer, broke out with three goals after only scoring one in his previous three matches. He also added an assist.
Myers and sophomore Jesse Dominguez scored the other two goals for Lake Havasu. Dominguez also contributed with two assists, while sophomore Anthony Reyes and senior Jonathan Lopez each had one assist.
“I was really happy with the way they played all weekend,” said Gibbs. “Today, they held possession of the ball for most of the match and never really let the other teams control it.”
Gibbs was also able to play some of her younger players in the tournament, something she believes will be beneficial down the road.
“It was good for some of our younger players and we got to see more out of them,” she said. “It’s good preparation for what’s coming for us after the break.”
Lake Havasu will now head into winter break and will return to action with a road match Jan. 7 against Gila Ridge.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
The Lake Havasu girls’ soccer team closed out the Mohave County Soccer Tournament with a 3-0 win over River Valley Saturday.
No other information was available.
The Knights (4-2-1) began the tournament Thursday with a loss to Mohave before defeating Kingman. Friday, Lake Havasu played to a 1-1 draw against Lee Williams, an opponent who defeated the Knights in the season opener.
Tuesday, the Knights will be back in action with a home match against Gila Ridge at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.