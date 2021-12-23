Both the girls and boys Lake Havasu High basketball teams were defeated by opponents on Wednesday night.
Mohave High School won 44-30 against the girls basketball team during the Bullhead City Holiday Shootout at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
Reena Ibrahim led the scoring with nine points. She also had seven rebounds, according to Mohave Valley Daily News.
Cayla Cotter added eight points and five steals, and Jordyn Miranda had seven points and four steals, the paper reported.
Tucson Ironwood Ridge defeated the boys team 59-22 on Wednesday night, according to the Arizona Daily Star.
