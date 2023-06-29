The Lake Havasu Little League 10-12 All-Stars are headed to state after defeating Kingman in the District 9 Championship at SARA Park on Wednesday.
“I think we'll do well at state, these boys are hungry and they're ready to go,” coach Justin Janecek said. “We've been here before. This particular team's been there twice and we're ready to go. So we know what state is. We know what we have to do and we're going to prepare for it.”
The team went through the bracket undefeated, defeating Mohave Valley 3-0 and Blythe 14-4 in the first two games. On Wednesday, the team stopped a Kingman comeback to win 8-7.
Neither team scored in the first but Kingman went out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning while holding Lake Havasu scoreless in the bottom of the frame.
The third inning is where the bats started rolling offensively, scoring four on two Kingman errors, a David Meraz fielder’s choice and a passed ball.
“I think that the boys needed time to see the picture and all these boys have been playing together since they were four or five years old. They played like a team and fought hard and never gave up,” Janecek said.
Lake Havasu kept going as Aaron Cothren hit a 2-out RBI triple in the fourth, extending the lead to 5-3. Daniel Phelps brought in two with a single and the final run for the team was a passed ball scored by Luke Pakes.
Kingman didn’t go down without a fight as they mounted a comeback that fell just short as Lake Havasu went on to win.
Aiden Venditto pitched the majority of the game as he gave up six hits, three runs and one walk while striking out 12 in just over five innings of work. Meraz got the final two outs with three hits, four runs, two walks and two strikeouts.
“Aiden Venditto gave us a good outing and then David Meraz came in and closed it down.
But fantastic pitching from Aiden Venditto. He went 2-for-2. Bentley Taylor went 2-for-2. Great defense and that's basically it. We had some key hits.”
Also getting hits were Nash Taylor, Camden Wilson, Cothren and Phelps. Phelps also had two RBIs as Nash Taylor, Bentley Taylor, and Pakes scored two runs apiece.
The state tournament will be held in Flagstaff July 17-19.
