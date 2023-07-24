Lake Havasu Little League 10-12 All-Stars finish in the top 5 at state

The Lake Havasu 10-12 All-Star team went 2-2, finishing in the top five.
In the first game, Havasu defeated Sunnyside 7-6 after being down 6-0 going into the second inning.
Havasu tied at six in the bottom of the seventh when Camden Wilson doubled, scoring the winning run. Kase Karr was dominant on the mound. The bats came alive when they needed to. Camden Wilson, Kamden Barlow and Brody Frisby combined for six hits.
“It’s the farthest Havasu has ever been in the history of Havasu Little League, so I would say they did very, very well,” coach Justin Janecek said. “(Sunnyside) were in the state championship last year, so the first team that we played against Sunnyside was probably one of the toughest games that we played. They advanced to the championship game through the losers bracket, and that’s the first team that we beat.”
In the second game win over Ahwatukee, Aiden Venditto started on the mound. Venditto gave up eight hits and five runs (four earned) over 5 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking one. Wilson, Aaron Cothren, Daniel Phelps, Karr, David Meraz and Nash Taylor all combined with ten hits. Outstanding defensive plays by Jax Janecek, Nash Taylor and Bently Taylor kept the ball from falling in the outfield which helped Havasu seal the deal with a 10-5 win.
The team fell to Canyon View (who is in the championship game) in the third game of the tournament. Havasu opened the scoring in the bottom of the second thanks to two singles. Havasu first got on the board when Nash Taylor singled, scoring one run.
Daniel Phelps stepped on the bump first for the team and pitched a phenomenal game. He gave up three hits and only one earned run over five innings, striking out eight and walking four. Jax Janecek and Luke Pakes each collected two hits. Nash Taylor and Jax Janecek were a one-two punch in the lineup, as each drove in one run for Havasu. Pakes had an amazing tournament catching all four games.
Unlike Havasu, the majority of the teams in the tournament have faced each other in the past.
“The competition is something that Havasu doesn’t really see much because we are so rural that each Phoenix and Tucson teams get to play each other all the time, so they see different pitching and stuff,” Janecek said. “We have to rely on just playing, you know, Bullhead, Kingman and our surrounding area, but they see the populations from us to Scottsdale teams and Tucson teams, it’s just insane. So without seeing that as much, these boys did well, very well.”
Despite this, the team fought hard for each game they played to prove what they could do.
“All 12 of them played with heart and passion, and I’m very, very proud of them," Janecek said. "Our third game (against Canyon View), we were winning 2-1 in the last inning, and that would have sent us to the semifinals. These boys just fought with everything they have, and I’m 100% proud of them. They can look in the future and look back and say, ‘we were the only team in Havasu’s history to make it as far as we did.’ Special thanks to all the families and friends who followed the games and especially our local sponsors who helped out tremendously. We would not have been able to do what we did without them.”
