Tobias Harris had 25 points and 12 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame the absence of Joel Embiid to beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-88. It gave them a sweep and made them the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs. James Harden added 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the third-seeded 76ers. Philadelphia will play the winner of the series between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks. The defending Eastern Conference champion Celtics have a 2-1 lead. The 76ers hope Embiid will be recovered from his sprained right knee in time for the start of that series.