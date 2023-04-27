The Lake Havasu softball team hosted its final game of the season on Wednesday, a 5A play-in playoff game against William Field. The visiting Blackhawks would come away with the 8-4 win and move onto the state tournament.
Both teams were knotted at 0-0 until the top of the third inning when the Blackhawks went on to score five runs for a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth.
The Knights got their first run on the board on an RBI single from Shauna Misiak, bringing in Yeime Ruiz. Both teams scored the next inning as William Field had two come across and Lake Havasu scored three. All three runs came with two outs as a Haley Martin single brought in Olivia Badaracco, and Leah Huffman brought in the final two runs for the Knights on a single.
The Blackhawks scored one more in the sixth inning, putting the score at 8-4.
Alexis Martin pitched the complete seven innings in giving up 12 hits, two walks and recorded four strikeouts. Haley Martin and Misiak led the team offensively, combining for four of the team’s six hits. Both recorded an RBI and a run. The final two hits came from Ruiz and Huffman.
The Knights finished the season 18-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.