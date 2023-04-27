The Lake Havasu softball team hosted its final game of the season on Wednesday, a 5A play-in playoff game against William Field. The visiting Blackhawks would come away with the 8-4 win and move onto the state tournament.

Both teams were knotted at 0-0 until the top of the third inning when the Blackhawks went on to score five runs for a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.