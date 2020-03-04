Picturesque conditions set the stage on Wednesday as the Lake Havasu track and field teams swept their home meet by comfortable margins.
The boys’ team won with a team score of 230.5, well ahead of second-place Yuma Catholic which finished with a score of 95. The girls’ team recorded a score of 287, easily surpassing second-place Mohave which had a score of 84.5.
“We’re in a really good spot and we just need to keep building,” said head coach Zach Dunbar. “We had some really times and jumps, and I’d like to see that carry over to Saturday.”
The Knights dominated both the long and short distance races, winning a combined 15 events.
Senior Jace Taylor won the boys’ 100 meter dash with a time of 10.92 seconds.
The girls’ 100m was won by junior Summer Evans, who finished in 12.69.
Junior Isabella Sloma won both the girls’ 800m and 1600m. She recorded times of 2:39 and 5:51.14 in the two events, respectively.
With a time of 4:56.06, senior Joshua Hansen won the boys’ 800m.
Lake Havasu won events in the 3200m as junior Zachary Hansen won for the boys’ with a time of 10:57.59 and sophomore Alyssa Musselman recorded a time of 14:32.22 to win for the girls’ team.
Sophomore Dominic Crothers won the boys’ 100m hurdles with a time of 20 seconds flat.
In the girls’ 100m hurdles, freshman Presley Evans recorded the best time by finishing in 17.84.
With a time of 49.66, junior Zorah Feely won the girls’ 300m hurdles.
The Knights won for both boys’ and girls’ in the 4x100m relay and the 4x400m relay.
The boys’ 4x100m relay team, which finished in 44.78, was made up of senior Aaron Jackson, sophomore Braeden Nickel, sophomore Aiden Stewart and Taylor.
Sophomore Gia Jehle, junior Christa Davis, senior Chloe Jorgenson and senior Kilee Greene comprised the girls’ 4x100 relay team which recorded a time of 55.66.
The 4x400 relay team for the boys’, which had a time of 3:37.41, consisted of sophomore Cody Pellaton, Nickel, Jackson and sophomore Isaiah Soto.
The girls’ 4x400m relay team recorded a time of 4:35.6 and was made up of Feely, freshman Celeste Switzer, sophomore Ally Lombardo and freshman Raya Greene.
Junior Cameron Stirling won the boys’ shot put with a throw of 38 feet.
Soto won the both the boys’ pole vault and long jump. He recorded a jump of nine feet and six inches in the pole vault and 19 feet and 10 inches in the long jump.
Jehle won the girls’ pole vault with a jump of eight feet and Kilee Greene won the girls’ triple jump with a distance of 33 feet and three and a half inches.
On Saturday, Lake Havasu will head out on the road for the first time this season when they compete in the Buckeye Lions Invitational. The Knights will be one of 18 teams in attendance and Dunbar expects it to be his team’s first test of the season.
“Our focus right now is to go down there and perform to the best of our abilities,” he said. “We would like to get as many qualified for state as we can, while also being team players and getting as many points as we can and do well in the standings.”
The meet begins at 9 a.m.
Havasu will then have two weeks off until its next meet in Mohave on March 21. The Knights will host their next meet on March 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.