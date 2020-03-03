Both the boys’ and girls’ tennis teams remained perfect with wins on the road over Higley on Tuesday afternoon.
The boys’ team won by a score of 7-2 and the girls’ won 8-1. They both improved to 3-0 on the season.
In the boys’ match, the Knights won five of the six singles matches, including a three-set win by freshman Christian Sain.
“It was encouraging to see him rebound after losing a set,” said head coach Jeremy Wojcicki. “As a freshman, it’s even more impressive.”
Sain won his match 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.
Elsewhere, juniors Trent Dreisbach and Gavin Lintz won their first singles matches of the season after missing the start of the year due to the deep playoff run by the boys’ soccer team. Dreisbach won 6-1, 6-2 and Lintz won 6-3, 6-2.
Seniors Chase Nobbe and Blaise Kovach won their singles matches by scores of 6-2, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-2, respectively.
In doubles play, Sain and his older brother, Mason, a sophomore, won 8-0 and Lintz teamed up with fellow junior Troy Anderson to win 8-1.
“This was their first test of the season and it’s good to see how well they did against a tough opponent,” said Wojcicki.
The boys’ team will head back out on the road today to face Moon Valley at 3:30 p.m.
The girls’ team won all of its singles matches on Tuesday, but four of them went to a third set tiebreaker, something head coach Greg Bruckner admits he has never seen.
“It’s quite an accomplishment,” he said. “For three of them, it’s their first time in this position and to see them come out on top after struggling and then pulling it together, its shows that they belong.”
Of the four who went to the third set, freshman Monet Land, junior Megan Anderson and senior Lynnsey Slezak all are playing their first year on varsity, while senior Alicia Medina has prior varsity experience.
Land won her match in come-from-behind fashion 6-7, 6-0. 10-0 and Medina won the longest match of the day 6-2, 1-6, 11-9. Anderson won 6-1, 2-6, 10-6 and Slezak won 6-4, 1-6, 10-4.
Seniors Jayleen Casillas and Jaidyn Chauhan did not need the extra set in their singles matches as they won 6-0, 6-2 and 6-0, 6-1, respectively.
In doubles, Land and Medina teamed up to win 8-2, while Casillas and Chauhan also won 8-2.
Up next, the girls’ team will host Vista Grande on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
