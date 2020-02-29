Football has become a year-round sport in Lake Havasu.
In its inaugural game, the Lake Havasu Titans defeated the Twentynine Palms 29ers 49-12 on Saturday night.
“They did a great job,” said Doug Heldt, the team’s head coach and general manager. “They guys were up and they played a hell of a game. We have some things to work on, but we’ll get better.”
The Titans play in the Wild West Football League, a semi-professional eight-man football league which has nine teams from throughout the Colorado River region in Arizona, Nevada and California.
The rules differ slightly than that of 11-man football. Games are played on a field that 50 yards in length and roughly 30 yards wide. Also, the clock will run as soon as the official sets it down on the line of scrimmage, even after an incomplete pass.
Lake Havasu’s team colors and black, purple and gold, similar to Lake Havasu High School.
The Titans play their home games on the island football field and will host its next game on Saturday, March 14 at 5 p.m. against the Las Vegas Saints. Admission is free to all fans.
