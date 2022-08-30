The Lake Havasu High School junior varsity and varsity level volleyball teams defeated Mohave High School Tuesday night, but the Knights freshmen team lost their first match.
Knights freshmen team
After a hard fought game, the Knights fell in two sets (25-15, 25-17) to the Thunderbirds.
Out of the few rallies the game produced, the Knights came out on top more than once.
“All of the girls are freshmen and new to high school volleyball,” coach Kelly Austin said. “This is all the second time they’ve ever played inside the big gym with a crowd, so there were lots of nerves today. That was probably one of the hardest parts today.”
Missed serves were a major factor to the Knights’ loss.
“When I was serving they (the other team in the stands) were definitely being very loud,” freshman middle blocker and middle hitter Addison Sain said. “So it was a little bit harder to concentrate.”
Knights junior varsity team
The Knights defeated the Thunderbirds Tuesday, taking the first set 25-22 and the second set 25-17 over the Thunderbirds.
“They play a better game than they do in practice,” coach Lori Kuemerle said. “So it all surprises me when they come together and do the things that I’ve been yelling and harping at them for a long time.”
The first set was extremely close, being tied at 20-20 and 21-21 until an ace by the Knights brought them up to 22-21, followed by a thrilling rally which ended with a kill by opposite hitter Zoe Austin. The would-be four-score run was only interrupted by an error by Zoe Austin.
Libero Kendra Kletschka went out of the match at the end of the first due to an unexpected injury. Defensive specialist Olivia Blondwell stepped up as libero for the remainder of the match.
“I felt bad for her (Kletschka),” Blondwell said. “But it was almost like I didn’t want to let her down.”
After Kletschka was taken out of the match, the girls were asked to do things they aren’t normally asked and they were able to adapt very well, Kuemerle said.
The second set was dominated by the Knights. Multiple runs early in the set forced the Thunderbirds to take a timeout when the Knights were up 11-4.
Knights varsity team
The varsity team, donned in their new purple and orange custom jerseys that picture the sun setting behind the London Bridge, defeated the Thunderbirds in three sets (25-17, 25-11, 25-11) Tuesday night.
“I think we have a really good team,” coach Tim Rodriguez said. “We did not play a great match, but we played a good match. We can play better than that, but we were nervous.”
Setter Maryssa Rodriguez’s first varsity start was handled very well.
“She (Maryssa Rodriguez) did a really good job of playing defense and getting where she needed to be,” Tim Rodriquez said. “She put really hittable balls up for our kids.”
“I was really nervous at the beginning of the game,” Maryssa Rodriguez said. “But stepping onto the court and being with all my teammates really helped me.”
The Knights student section was very present and loudly supported the varsity team for the entirety of the match.
