The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals tried to make the most of their one practice against each other on Wednesday. Neither Tennessee’s nor Arizona’s first-team offenses scored a touchdown during the team period. The only scores in the drill belonged to the Cardinals, whose second unit got a TD when backup quarterback Trace McSorley hit rookie receiver Jontre Kirklin in the flat. That followed a Titans’ second-team offensive turnover as Cardinals safety Tae Daley intercepted Malik Willis and returned it for a score. Titans running back Derrick Henry carried the ball a couple of times in his first team-drill work since the first week of camp.