Despite a recent stretch of cold shooting, the Lake Havasu boys’ basketball team found itself in the championship game in the Gold Division of the Holiday Shootout and put it all together in a resounding 84-57 win over Mohave Accelerated to claim the title Saturday afternoon in Bullhead City.
Lake Havasu (8-3) was led by senior Bradley Rogers who was named tournament most valuable player. He was also the only Knight to be named to the all-tournament team.
Head coach Ted Darnell found the win to be extremely satisfying, especially given Lake Havasu’s recent struggles.
“The kids came out and played the way we expect them to play,” he said. “They seized the moment. They put those last few games behind them and went out and won a championship. It’s really good to see and felt really good.”
This is the first tournament Darnell has ever won as a head coach.
The key to the Knights’ success Saturday was their full-court press, which forced the Patriots into a number of mistakes and turnovers.
Lake Havasu opened the tournament with a win over Combs Friday, but fell to rival Mohave in the team’s first game Saturday before defeating River Valley in nail biter to advance to the championship.
“They put it all together today and that’s great to see, especially with all the frustrations over the past couple weekends,” said Darnell.
Up next, the Knights will face Kingman in a road game Tuesday at 7 p.m.
