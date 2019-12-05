In similar fashion to last year, the Lake Havasu wrestling team started the season 1-2 in its first meet of the season Wednesday night.
“We got a really young team with only two seniors and two juniors, so to see them taking to what we’ve taught them is good,” said head coach Ryan Schuman. “The young kids are really stepping up and filling spots.”
The Knights defeated Cactus, but lost to Peoria and Gila Ridge. No other information was available.
Lake Havasu will have its next meet on the road next Wednesday against Arcadia, Desert Edge and meet host Deer Valley.
Next Friday, the Knights will compete in the Big Red Wrestling Invitational at Agua Fria, a tournament they won last year.
“We’re going to give it the best show we can,” said Schuman. “After winning last year, I’m not sure about how they’ll place but I know the kids will have a good showing.”
Lake Havasu hosts its first meet of the season on Jan. 8.
