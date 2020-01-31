The biggest game of the year also brings in biggest weekend of the year of betting as well and the William Hill Sports Book at both the Aquarius and Edgewater Casinos in Laughlin are gearing up for Super Bowl LIV.
There will be more than 1,000 ways to bet on Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs as part of the casino’s $100,000 Big Game Parlay Card.
Bettors who can pick all 15 winners of 15 Big Game prop bets correctly will win the $100,000. The cards are $5 and there is no limit to number of entries.
The prop bets range from standard bets such as “which team will score the first touchdown” and will “either team miss an extra point” to more unconventional bets like guessing higher number between 49ers tight end George Kittle receiving yardage and the number of points his alma mater Iowa will score in its men’s basketball game on Sunday.
The bets are limited to what appears in the box score, excluding any bets over the halftime show or commercials.
“The Super Bowl is a big social event and that’s why the props are so fun,” said Nick Bogdanovich, the director of trading for William Hill US. “People will root for you when they see what you have on your ticket.”
The casinos have set up satellite betting stations and windows to help with the overflow of foot traffic.
As for the game itself, the Chiefs are favored by 1.5 points as of 9 p.m. on Friday night. They opened as the pick’em favorite. The over/under is currently at 54.
In determining these numbers, sports books use a ‘power ratings’ system to help with the process.
“It’s a little science and knowing your customer base,” said Bogdanovich. “Don’t think we’re splitting the atom. It’s not rocket science, but there is a little bit of expertise involved.”
According to Bogdanovich, the public has a tendency to bet the over, while the professionals usually take the under.
Bogdanovich, who has been involved with sports betting since 1986 and has worked 33 Super Bowls, says he can’t recall a game which has been such a close call. For several reasons, he expects this year to be one of the largest draws in years.
The sports books in Nevada are seeing an uptick in bets thanks to a West Coast team playing in the Super Bowl, according to Bogdanovich. Also, ‘Patriots fatigue’ will not be a factor as New England missed the Super Bowl for the first time in four seasons.
Sunday’s matchup has the potential to be a high-scoring affair with plenty of eye-popping numbers put up and maybe one lucky soul placing bets out there will have their numbers match up as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.