Lake Havasu City resident Leah Pruett earned her first win of the 2021 season at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals on Aug. 1.
Pruett claimed the Top Fuel title at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California, a track approximately 35 miles away from her hometown of Redlands. The Havasu resident won the Top Fuel category after her opponent Justin Ashley was unable to run the final round because of dizziness caused by dehydration.
After Ashely was taken out of the round, Pruett recorded a single run of 4.021 seconds.
“I first want to say that I hope Justin is doing well because we know how big of a competitor that he is and for anybody to get out the car, at a final round at an event like this shows that he was being smart for what is best for him,” Pruett told NHRA.com. “And I think it also shows how much to a degree of athletes that we are and how important it is to take care of our bodies and our mind and everything of that sort.
“I don’t think I’ve seen as any win lights in my life as I’ve seen here on this racetrack from the Jr. (Dragsters) days to the number of times that we’ve won in the years previous, but the most impressive part for me today was how our team has continue to persist and persevere and grow into the success into the success region that we have right now.”
Pruett qualified for the finals after defeating Mike Salinas with a run of 3.92. After a second-round bye, Pruett defeated Steve Chrisman in round one with a run of 3.90.
Pruett previously won the Winternationals in 2017 when the event took place in its traditional February date. This year’s Winternationals was rescheduled to the summer because of the covid-19 pandemic.
The next scheduled event on the NHRA calendar is the Menards NHRA Nationals at the Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas.
