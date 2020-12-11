After losing its top-two scorers from last season, the Lake Havasu boys basketball team will field a team full of young players with little varsity experience in a season that will be shortened by the pandemic.
“This year we got some younger guys so it’s going to be a learning curve this year,” junior point guard Brenton Szymanski said.
Szymanski is one of three starters back for the Knights. Gerard Bolden Jr. and Casey Gates are other two returning starters with the former averaging close to double-digit points last season. Bolden Jr. averaged 9.8 points per game as a sophomore, according to MaxPreps.
Bolden Jr. brings the most varsity experience after Szymanski and Gates both got injured last year. The team will have a variety of guys promoted to varsity after they played on the junior varsity squad last season. It will be the second year playing at the varsity level for Bolden Jr., Szymanski and Gates.
Havasu head coach Ted Darnell said there were some kids who opted out of playing due to covid-19.
The program lost last year’s top scorers Bradley Rogers (16.9 PPG) and Jayden Azar (16.4) to graduation.
With the season not expected to start until January, the extra practice time could be used as an advantage, as the newcomers try to get settled at the varsity level.
“I think with the extra practice time, we’ll get more work in, more conditioning and hopefully getting the new guys to get their reps in,” Bolden Jr. said.
Last season, the Knights went 9-16 overall and were 0-8 in the 4A West Valley Region. Havasu started its season at 9-3, but ended up with a losing record after finishing the 2019-20 campaign with 13 consecutive losses.
The Knights were moved to 5A and realigned to the Desert West Region this season. Notable schools in the region include Millennium and La Joya Community, both of whom won over 20 games last year with the former finishing as the 5A runner up.
Originally, Havasu was supposed to start the season on the road against Gild Ridge in December, but the Knights aren’t expected to play until Jan. 5 after the Arizona Interscholastic Association postponed winter sports in November. The Knights have been practicing since Nov. 9 and are allowed to continue to hold practices for the time being.
Darnell said the expectations are always to make the playoffs, but in a season that brings uncertainty during a pandemic, he’s just looking forward to coaching and seeing the kids play.
“We’re just excited to just get out there and have an opportunity to play,” Darnell said.
