LeBron James is interested in assembling the Avengers, playing in the Paris Olympic

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (6) consoles Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) after Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal playoffs at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday, May 12.

 JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO/Bay Area News Group/TNS

The medals had barely been hung on the necks of the German, Serbian and Canadian teams when word began to circulate about Team USA's savior assembling an Avengers-style group of colleagues to fix American basketball in the upcoming Olympics.

LeBron James, sources not authorized to speak publicly told The Times, is very interested in playing next summer in Paris, bringing with him the top American players in the NBA to undo the disappointment of a fourth-place finish in the FIBA World Cup.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.