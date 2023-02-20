LeBron James turns focus to Lakers playoff push after loss at All-Star Game

Team LeBron forward LeBron James (6) dunks the ball as Team Giannis forward Pascal Siakam (43) looks on in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena.

 Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

SALT LAKE CITY — There’s no secrets, no hidden agenda, no questions to be asked.

LeBron James was crystal clear — there’s one acceptable outcome for the rest of this season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.