There was a drop in Lake Havasu High’s participation numbers in athletics during the 2020-21 academic year due to the covid-19 pandemic.
With school being back in session next month, LHHS athletic director Dustin Zampogna expects participation numbers to increase, as teams are currently conducting summer conditioning and weight lifting workouts.
“Covid impacted not just us, but the entire country in various ways and that’s no different with athletics,” Zampogna said. “We were down about 100 total athletes last year.”
For the 2019-20 academic year, LHHS had 485 athletes across all sports and that number went down to 394 for 2020-21. Out of those 394 athletes, 261 of them played one sport while 111 doubled up and only 22 were triple-sport athletes. LHHS conducting distance and hybrid learning formats throughout most of the school year possibly led to a decrease in numbers for athletics.
“Some students decided to not attend school (in person) and just do it online or take a year off from sports to see how things played out,” Zampogna said. “With things returning back to normal, I think we’ll see our numbers increase back up to the 450 total athletes range.”
In the past couple of years, football has not been able to field teams across all three levels with the freshman/sophomore squad being the odd team out. Knights head football coach Karl Thompson said the program’s plan is to have three teams for the first in two seasons for fall 2021, as numbers are looking great this summer.
“There have been around 45 incoming freshmen that signed up,” Thompson said. “With those numbers along with the other returners, seniors through sophomores, the plan right now is to have three levels again for football. Numbers are on the upswing.”
Last year’s offseason was different for football, as the program had several covid-19 restrictions last summer that limited that amount of student-athletes in a practice. They split up into two groups of 12 squads – making it six squads per group and each squad having a cohort of 10 players. Those players had to stay in the same group and there were strict parameters including coaches and athletes wearing masks.
This year’s offseason program for football is somewhat back to normal, as the team conducted spring ball and are currently conducting weight lifting sessions. The Knights don’t start official practices until Aug. 9 – four weeks before their first game at Canyon View on Sept. 3.
The Knights volleyball team is also back to resuming normal offseason activities this summer with weight training, conditioning and the program’s annual Gold Medal Squared Camp, which took place Monday and Tuesday at the high school. Last summer, the volleyball team didn’t have any offseason workouts.
Knights volleyball coach Tim Rodriguez said there were about 51 participants – 20 of whom are not high school aged – at the annual camp this week. The volleyball team’s numbers were affected last year like football, but Rodriguez expects an increase in interest with school starting the academic year with in-person learning.
“I think we had more than the previous year or two before that (at try outs),” Rodriguez said. “I’m expecting anywhere from 48 to 60 kids coming out.”
Rodriguez expects the program to field teams across all three levels – varsity, junior varsity A and junior varsity B. The program fielded all three teams last year.
While last year’s numbers were down overall, participation seemed to rise during the spring season when school fully went back to in-person learning in March. During the spring sports season, baseball and softball fielded three teams. However, track and field had lower numbers than years past due to the pandemic. Boys and girls tennis teams also had consistent numbers throughout last season.
From his observation of summer workouts, Zampogna said there’s a great number of incoming freshmen looking to try out in their respective sports.
“It seems like we have a good freshman class coming in,” Zampogna said. “Overall, the numbers are up, anywhere to 80 to 140 or so kids are at the summer workouts right now.”
As fall sports programs wait to start official practices, Zampogna said the athletics department is waiting for potential covid-19 guidelines from the Arizona Interscholastic Association and he’s finalizing schedules.
When fall sports officially start competition, Zampogna can’t wait to welcome the community back to its home games after limiting seating last fall.
“I’m really excited to have our fans at all the games,” Zampogna said. “Really excited to have a full football stadium. We’re hosting the Golden Shovel game this year. Just a lot of excitement by everyone.”
