Lake Havasu High Athletics will open the spring sports season by removing its limitations on spectators for home events.
Both home and visiting spectators will be allowed for baseball, softball, tennis and track contests. Masks must be worn at all times by spectators, coaches and athletes not competing. The school will be asking spectators to socially distance at home games.
It’s the first time that the school won’t have a crowd limit since last spring before prep athletics across the state were shut down due to the pandemic.
A variety of factors went into lifting crowd limitations. Those factors included Lake Havasu High and Thunderbolt Middle School fully reopening after spring break and the Arizona Interscholastic Association giving clearance to school districts to make decisions on allowing more fans. All spring sports taking place outdoors also factored into the decision.
Lake Havasu Athletic Director said he talked with other athletic directors across the state before a decision was made.
“We thought this would be an appropriate time to open up and allow our community to come back,” Zampogna said. “We still have to socially distance and we still need to have masks on, but we’re allowing our community to come back and watch our sports.”
Previously, the school allowed two parents or legal guardians per LHHS athlete during the winter sports season. In the fall, spectators were allowed for football and volleyball events if they had a guest pass from an athlete, coach, band member or a member of the spritline. Athletes, coaches, band members and members of the spritline were each given three guest passes. The school has not allowed any visiting spectators throughout the fall and winter seasons.
“We will continue to follow the data and the guidelines are always subject to change,” Zampogna said. “We hope that things continue to move in the right direction with covid and that we could allow our fans and community to come watch for the entire spring season. That’s the hope.”
Home openers for Havasu baseball and softball are scheduled for March 19. Both teams are scheduled to play North Canyon with first pitch scheduled for 3:45 p.m. for baseball and 4 p.m. for softball.
Girls tennis is scheduled to open the season at home against Saguaro on March 23 at 3:30 p.m. Boys tennis are scheduled to host its first match against Thunderbird on March 24 at 3:30 p.m. The track team is scheduled to host a multiple-team meet on March 24 at 3 pm.
“Obviously, we’re excited,” Zampogna said. “Our athletes are excited. Our coaches are excited. Our community is excited. It means we’re trending in the right direction from this pandemic. Are we still going to open cautiously? Absolutely.”
