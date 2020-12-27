Construction of the new baseball and softball fields at Lake Havasu High School are making progress, as the facilities are expected to be completed around the next few months.
“The expected completion date is expected to be at the end of January or the first week of February,” LHHS Athletics Director Dustin Zampogna said. “We’re excited. We can’t thank the community enough. Without them, this wouldn’t be happening.”
Both facilities are being upgraded with new fields and seating. The facilities feature wrap-around bench seating that goes around the back stop, and both fields will be artificial turf. Zampogna described the seating as a “nice feature,” and the facilities are similar to what he’s seen in upscale communities.
There’s a press box at both facilities, and there will be additional room for parents who want to bring chairs instead of sitting on the bleachers, Zampogna said. A parking lot is also being added near the fields.
The prior baseball and softball fields and areas were torn down before construction began.
“We shifted the baseball field down towards Constellation (Drive),” Zampogna said. “It’s all new netting, all new fencing — it’s going to be a completely turfed field and all new dugouts. We put a snack bar in. Bathrooms are finally in. We put additional storage. There’s all kinds of storage here now, which was a big problem before. There never was any storage down here.”
The process of laying the turf has started on the baseball field, and workers will make their way of placing turf on the softball field after the former is completed.
Another facility put in place at LHHS was the multi-practice field, which was resurfaced over the past year. The field will have a walking track around the perimeter, and that portion of the facility will be open to the public. The area will also have a discus and shotput area for track. As for the field itself, the idea is for it to be used for practices for different sports and potentially high school soccer tournaments.
These upgrades to the athletic facilities at LHHS are happening thanks to a bond that was passed in 2016. The bond also includes upgrades to the athletic fields and track at Thunderbolt Middle School.
“As always, we want to make sure we thank the community because without their support and help, this would not be possible,” Zampogna said. “It’s exceeding expectations. I’m excited to have it and the community is excited about one of, if not, the best sports facilities in the state for high school sports.”
While the baseball and softball fields are expected to be completed before the start of the spring season, there’s no guarantee that LHHS will host spectators at either venue, as the Arizona Interscholastic Association is not allowing fans when winter sports begin competition on Jan. 18.
“That’s completely up to the AIA,” Zampogna said about the baseball and softball teams hosting fans. “As long as the AIA allows it, we will have limited spectators, but the AIA will make that decision.”
