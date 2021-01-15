When Lake Havasu boys basketball coach Ted Darnell heard that winter sports were back, he admitted he initially had mixed emotions, but he’s glad that the kids get to play.
“You’re told that it’s not on and then it’s on, you just have mixed emotions about it, but we’re happy that we’re playing,” Darnell said. “It’s good for the kids and it’s just been a rollercoaster with everything.”
Winter sports were reinstated on Tuesday after the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board voted 5-4 in a special meeting. The board originally canceled the season in a 5-4 vote on Jan. 8.
Havasu junior guard Brenton Szymanski said he was “stoked” when he heard that the season was back on.
“I was just praying to God that we’ll have a season because it wasn’t looking too bright,” Szymanski said. “I’m just glad that they made the decision that they did and let us play.”
Lake Havasu girls basketball coach Karen Rockwell immediately thought about the seniors when the season was canceled.
“I told them on Friday (Jan. 8) and they all started crying then when they reinstated it, it was so many emotions” Rockwell said. “We were sad and now they’re all happy when they reinstated it. I’m excited that they’re at least giving us another chance to try to play some games. We’ve been practicing for two months and not playing any competition at all.”
All winter sports will be played under updated guidelines set by the AIA and modifications that were made include a mask mandate for student-athletes, coaches, and officials. Cloth masks or gaiters will be required to be worn at all times even during live competition for basketball, soccer and wrestling.
Other modifications that were made were two parents or legal guardians are allowed to attend games and schools will need to complete a covid-19 athlete/coach monitoring form on the day of contests. If any of the new modifications are violated, schools will lose access to AIA officiating.
Darnell dislikes the mask mandate and has concerns about athletes wearing them during games. The team was practicing with masks in the old gym at Lake Havasu High on Wednesday. Even though he has concerns, Darnell understands masks are a requirement for them to play.
“Me personally, I wouldn’t want to play with a mask on,” Darnell said. “I don’t know if it’s going to affect their breathing or their conditioning.
I just think it’s something that we shouldn’t be worrying about in the game, whether or not we have a mask on because in my opinion, what good is the mask going to do when you’re breathing heavy like that, so I don’t know. I’m not a doctor. I’m not an expert, so I don’t know, but for me, I don’t care for the mask during the games.”
Darnell’s players don’t mind wearing masks on the court as long as they get to have a season.
“If it’s what it takes to play games then we’ll do it,” junior Gerard Bolden Jr. said.
“I think it’s definitely important to be safe,” junior Jayden Jamison said. “I know it sucks to wear the mask, but we have to do it and if it gives us our season, then we’re all accepting it.”
“It’s definitely going to be a change, but I think we’ll get over it,” Szymanski said. “We’ll get used to it as long as the season goes on,” Szymanski said.
When asked about the mandate, Rockwell said her girls will have to adapt to it, but she’s not sure if masks will affect in-game performance.
“I just told them, ‘Hey, if we can’t wear them right, we just won’t be playing. We’ll be done,’” Rockwell said. “We have to try to be as safe as we can and that’s the way (the AIA) is trying to do that.”
Both basketball programs have been practicing since Nov. 9 and are scheduled to play their first games on Jan. 19. The girls will host Agua Fria at 7 p.m. while the boys will play the same school on the road.
“To see the season almost get taken away, I think we’re excited to have it back and ready to go,” Jameson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.