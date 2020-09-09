The Lake Havasu boys golf team picked up a win in their first competition of the season on Tuesday witha a 44 stroke team victory at Palm Valley Golf Club.
The Knights shot six of the lowest individual scores at the meet that included both Desert Edge and Dysart led by senior Trent Dreisback’s round of 42. Fellow senior Troy Anderson shot a 45, followed by senior Gavin Lintz’s round of 47. Freshmen Derek McCoy and Robert Minden shot 49 and 50 strokes respectively in their first high school competition. Senior Hayden Bekkedahl finished with 53 strokes.
