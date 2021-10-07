As the season winds down, Lake Havasu boys golf coach Nate Koch couldn’t be happier with how his golfers are playing.
“These boys are playing good,” Koch said. “Of course you could always improve. There’s always room for improvement on the golf course, but these guys are playing good and they’re having a good time doing it too.”
The Lake Havasu boys golf team took home a seven-stroke victory over Mohave Accelerated on Wednesday.
The Knights finished with a total score of 188 – ahead of the Patriots’ score of 195 – at the Laughlin Ranch Golf Course in Bullhead City. Adan Sanchez and Lane Daigle each tied for the best score for the Knights at 44 (8-over par).
“Lane is starting to get back to where he needed to be,” Koch said. “Lane is mentally tough and he’s a leader on the team. It’s nice to see him back scoring and leading the team.”
Robert Minden followed with a score of 47, Derek McCoy shot a 53 and Ashton Alba recorded a 61.
“Robert put it together today,” Koch said. “He’s been working hard at home, working on his mechanics and putting and it’s starting to pay off. If he keeps at it, he has a bright future in the next two years.”
Koch also mentioned his alternates Jenson Salazar, Dylan Matya and Chien Brazier, saying they play solid rounds at Laughlin Ranch. Salazar shot a 46, which would’ve been the second-best score for the Knights. Matya shot a 56 and Brazier scored a 58.
As of Thursday, the Knights were six spots away from the top 16 in Division II, ranked at No. 22 in the state. They’ll have one more match in a couple of weeks to try to make up ground.
Up next
The Knights will host their regular season finale in a four-team match against Kingman, Lee Williams and Mohave on Oct. 18. The match will serve as senior day for the Knights. Tee time is scheduled for 3 p.m.
