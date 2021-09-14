After recording the top four scores, the Lake Havasu boys golf team clinched its third consecutive win on Tuesday.
In a four-team match at the Coldwater Golf Course in Avondale, the Knights recorded a total score of 158 - 35 strokes ahead of runner up Agua Fria. The other two teams in the match were Copper Canyon and La Joya Community, which didn’t bring enough players.
“These guys, as a team, are playing so well,” Havasu head coach Nate Koch said. “They’re getting along and pushing each other and I really think that’s what’s driving this train.”
Junior Adan Sanchez was the overall top scorer Tuesday at 37 (1-over par), the second match in a row where he recorded the Knights’ lowest score. It’s also Sanchez’s second time in a row shooting a 37.
“Adan played good golf from tee to green today,” Koch said. “The kid is focused and knows where he wants to go.”
Derek McCoy, a sophomore, golfed his lowest score of the season at 39 - good for second overall. Koch said McCoy was chasing Sanchez throughout the round.
Sophomore Robert Minden and freshman Jenson Salazar played solid rounds Tuesday, both finishing with a 41 and rounding out the top four overall scores. Senior Lane Daigle recorded a 45, making it five Havasu golfers who scored in the 40s or lower.
“Anytime we could get one, two, three, four, we’ll take that anyday,” Koch said. “This course suited our eyes too. The greens were exactly like at home.”
Koch also mentioned alternates Aston Alba and Mason Sain playing solid rounds. Abla scored a 47 while Sain finished at 48.
Up next
The Knights will host its first match of the year at the Lake Havasu Golf Club on Thursday. Havasu will welcome Dysart and Willow Canyon to its home course.
“They’re excited to play at home and the guys are looking forward to it,” Koch said. “We’ve been on the road for weeks now and we’re looking to play at our home at Lake Havasu golf club.”
