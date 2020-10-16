EDITOR'S NOTE: A correction was made to reflect that the boys golf team placed second in their final match due to a team who did not have enough players to qualify.
The Lake Havasu boys golf team ended its season on its home course, coming in second in a match between four teams at the Lake Havasu Golf Club on Thursday.
The Knights finished 11 strokes behind Mohave, who finished with a total score of 178. Mohave, however, did not have enough players to qualify. Lee Williams won the match with a score of 167 and Kingman was fourth at 209.
“Today’s match was senior night and the high wind conditions made it extremely challenging for those seniors,” Lake Havasu head coach Nate Koch said through a text message. “I am so proud of all these seniors and today was Ryan Myers’ day. He has worked so hard this season to find his swing and today it paid off for him.”
Myers, who golfed in his last high school match, recorded the highest score for the Knights at 46, which was good enough for seventh overall.
Other seniors who completed their prep careers on Thursday were Trent Dreisbach, Gavin Lintz, Troy Anderson, Hayden Bekkedahl and Seth Burnett.
Lake Havasu will not have a state qualifier this year.
Dreisbach was the team’s top golfer for majority of the season, playing in the No. 1 spot in every match and competing up against the best golfers in the Knights’ division.
“His game is good and with a touch more fine tuning, his game will be great in the future,” Koch said.
Lintz was another golfer who stood out this season with Koch describing him as “a leader” and was “consistent” all season. Lintz, who golfed in the No. 2 spot all year, finished his season shooting 47, the second best score for Lake Havasu.
“His smooth golf swing kept him out of trouble on the course,” Koch said.
Dreisbach and Bekkedahl each recorded a score of 48, followed by Anderson shooting a 49 and Burnett finished at 53.
Koch said it was a pleasure coaching the team’s six seniors in his first season as head coach.
“I know they will all be lifelong golfers that all of the coaches hope to see at the course and enjoy a round with in the future,” Koch said. “As we look to the future of the program, the Knights are fortunate to have a strong group of underclassmen passionate about the game and staying with our program.”
When reflecting on his first year as head coach, Koch said the 2020 season provided challenges for all the players and coaches.
“With a new coaching staff, 20 golfers and practicing and playing under COVID guidelines, we had a tall mountain to climb,” Koch said. “We adapted and these players learned a lot about the game and themselves.”
