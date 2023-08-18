The fall sports season has officially begun as the Lake Havasu High School boy’s golf team played in their first meet against Lee Williams and Kingman on Thursday.
“First meet of the year was great. We have only had limited practice time, so that was good,’ coach Nate Koch said. “I'm proud of all these kids. I think they did a really good job. We're looking forward to the season.”
Lee Williams’ Brodie O’Banion finished as the top golfer of the day with a personal best 35, followed by Knight Derek McCoy and Volunteer Ethan Arney with a 37 to round out the top three. As a team, the Knights finished second with a 175.
“Of course, Derek McCoy is always our standout,” Koch said. “He's our number one right now and playing really great golf. Looking forward to watching him play golf along with all the other golfers too.”
Knights Jenson Salazar (42), Austin Kistler (48), and Jacob Zemojtel (48) were also in the top 10.
Havasu will host a meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. against Yuma and Verrado. Before the meet on Tuesday, the team will work on one aspect of the game Koch noticed needed work during the meet in Kingman.
“We're going to target short game big time,” he said. “We know that the short game holds us back and that's what we're going to focus on this week and then hopefully win our first home match.”
Team: 1. Lee Williams 151; 2. Lake Havasu 175; 3. Kingman 239
1. Brodie O’Banion, LWHS, 35; 2. Derek McCoy, LHHS, 37; 2. Ethan Arney, LWHS, 37; 4. Jacob Lander, LWHS, 39; 5. Slade Fisk, LWHS, 40; 6. Jenson Salazar, LHHS, 42; 7. Joe Scott, KHS, 44; 8. Joshua Flummer, LWHS, 46; 9. Austin Kistler, LHHS, 48; 9. Jacob Zemojtel, LHHS, 48; 11. Chien Brazier, LHHS, 50; 12. Carson Newton, KHS, 52; 13. Mason Zettel, LHHS, 53; 14. Logan Underwood, LHHS, 55; 15. Connor Valandingham, KHS, 56; 16. James Bies, KHS, 62; 17. James Franco, KHS, 77
