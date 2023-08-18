LHHS boy's golf finishes second in season opening meet

Chien Brazier chips the ball on his second shot on hole 8 of Thursday's golf meet in Kingman.

 Bryanna Winner/Today's News-Herald

The fall sports season has officially begun as the Lake Havasu High School boy’s golf team played in their first meet against Lee Williams and Kingman on Thursday.

“First meet of the year was great. We have only had limited practice time, so that was good,’ coach Nate Koch said. “I'm proud of all these kids. I think they did a really good job. We're looking forward to the season.”

