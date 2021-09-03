In their second time on the green this season, the Lake Havasu boys golf team finished third at the Kingman Invitational on Friday.
The Knights finished with a total score of 364, nine strokes behind Mohave Accelerated (355) and 20 behind winner Coconino (344). Host school Kingman finished last at 455. Other teams that made the trip to Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course were Page and Betty H. Fairfax high schools.
“It took a few holes for our guys to adjust to the speed,” Lake Havasu head coach Nate Koch said. “We left a lot of putts out there because of that.”
Junior Adan Sanchez and senior Lane Daigle each recorded the two lowest scores for the Knights Friday. Sanchez shot an 87 (15-over par) while Daigle finished at 89. They were the only Knights to place in the top five with Sanchez finishing fourth and Daigle at fifth.
“They led us for the top two scores on our team,” Koch said. “They really tried to grind it out to keep us there.”
Sophomore Derek McCoy shot a 94, followed by fellow sophomore Robert Minden recording a 94 and junior Sam Anderson finishing at 120. Koch mentioned alternates Troy Locatis and Jacob Zemojtel as two golfers who stepped up Friday. The Knights were allowed to take seven golfers to the invitational instead of the usual number of five.
“I want to put a thank you to our two alternates who went and played at a course they never played before,” Koch said. “They really stuck it out.”
Up next
The Knights will head to the Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear Tuesday for a match against Dysart and Desert Edge, which is the host school. Tee time is scheduled for 3 p.m.
