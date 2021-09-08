After recording the top three scores, the Lake Havasu boys golf team captured their first win of the season Tuesday.
In a three-team match, the Knights earned a total score of 174, beating Dysart (214) and Desert Edge (223) at the Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear. Desert Edge was the host school.
“All the practice we’ve been doing is starting to pay off for these kids,” Lake Havasu head coach Nate Koch said. “The course that we played was a lot like our home course at Lake Havasu Golf Club and so I think the guys were very comfortable.”
Knights’ golfers Derek McCoy, Adan Sanchez and Lane Daigle had the top three overall scores with McCoy and Sanchez getting their lowest scores of the season. McCoy, a sophomore, shot a 40 (4-over par) while Sanchez, a junior, recorded a 41. Daigle, a senior, put 42 on his scorecard and was one stroke off from tying his lowest score of the season (41).
“Derek wanted a little redemption from his round at the Kingman Invitational,” Koch said. “He came out pretty focused and really led the team.”
Koch said Sanchez’s short game was spectacular Tuesday – a facet of the game the junior has been looking to improve on.
“His short game was amazing to watch,” Koch said about Sanchez. “He’s been working on that a lot at home and it paid off for him. It really saved Adan’s round.”
Koch called Daigle “Mr. Consistency” after Tuesday’s round. Daigle has scored either the lowest or second-lowest score for the Knights in every match so far this season.
“He’s out there doing his job and trying to keep his average going,” Koch said. “He’s a senior and like I said before, I think it’s his year to excel and I hope he can keep putting together consistent rounds.”
Knights No. 4 and 5 players Logan Blanchard and Collin Livermore played solid rounds Tuesday. Both guys shot a 51 and were tied for the sixth-lowest overall score. The Knights alternate Jensen Salazar also had himself a round, shooting a 41.
“Team is really starting to mesh and come together,” Koch said.
Up next
The Knights will head to Yuma Thursday for a four-team match against Gila Ridge, Kofa and Yuma high schools. The match will take place at the Mesa Del Sol Golf Club and it will be hosted by Gila Ridge. Tee time is scheduled for 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.