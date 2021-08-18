In the first fall athletic competition for Lake Havasu High, the boys golf team finished one stroke behind Estrella Foothills in the Knights’ opening season match.
The Knights finished with a score of 197, one behind the Wolves’ 196 score in a four-team match at the Golf Club of Estrella in Goodyear on Tuesday. Buckeye Union finished last at 217 and Verrado was the fourth team in the match, but didn’t have enough players to qualify, bringing only three golfers to the course. Estrella Foothills was the host school.
Golfers had to endure wet conditions on the green due to heavy monsoon weather in the Valley the previous night. When the Knights arrived, they couldn’t warm up due to the course’s driving range being closed, which brought another challenge.
“We haven’t played on a course like that in a long time, so it was challenging,” Lake Havasu head coach Nate Koch said. “Losing by one stroke was a tough pill to swallow, but the boys are happy and are looking forward to our next match in two weeks.”
Lane Daigle led the way for the Knights in his first match of his senior season. The senior finished with an overall score of 41 – the second highest of the night. Verrado’s Daniel Lewis notched the top score at 39.
“It was great to see Lane excel today,” Koch said. “He’s a senior. He’s been with the program for all four years and this is his year to excel so I’m ecstatic for him.”
Derek McCoy, a sophomore, golfed the second-highest score for Havasu at 48 – good for eighth overall. Sophomore Robert Minden scored a 53, followed by senior Gavin Wilson finishing at 55 and junior Collin Livermore recording a 57.
Up next
The Knights will look to get their first win of the season when they head to Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course for the Kingman Invitational on Sept. 3.
