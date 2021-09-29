The five-match winning streak for the Lake Havasu boys golf team has been snapped.
The Knights finished third in a four-team match at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman on Tuesday. Havasu finished with a total score of 191 – 31 more strokes than Prescott and Lee Williams, both of which are ranked inside the top 10 in the state. Mohave finished fourth at 239.
“We played two state caliber golf teams today in Lee Williams and Prescott and it was a big eye opener for our boys,” Knights head coach Nate Koch said. “The wind made it tough too with it blowing 25 miles an hour up there.”
As of Tuesday night, Lee Williams is ranked No. 7 and Prescott is No. 8 in the state Division II rankings.
Derek McCoy shot the lowest score of the day for the Knights at 42 (6-over par), tying with four other golfers for the fifth best score. Jenson Salazar shot a 47, followed by a 48 from Adan Sanchez, 54 from Lane Daigle and 60 from Ashton Alba. Salazar, Sanchez and Daigle each recorded their highest score of the season on Tuesday.
Prior to Tuesday’s match, Sanchez had a four-match streak of shooting the Knights lowest score. During the streak, the junior never had a score in the 40s.
“He just couldn’t get into a rhythm today,” Koch said about Sanchez. “He just didn’t feel comfortable. He knows what he needs to work on.”
Cole Finch of the Lee Williams Volunteers shot the lowest score of the day, finishing 2-under par with a 34. Scotty Jackson of the Prescott Badgers finished on par with a 36 – the second lowest score on Tuesday.
Up next
The Knights will host its annual Lake Havasu Golf Invite at the Lake Havasu Golf Club on Friday and Saturday. Four teams are scheduled to make their way to Havasu this weekend – an increase from last year. Mohave, Youngker, Kingman and Agua Fria are the schools expected to compete during the two-day tournament.
“It’s our home tournament, we’d like to bring it home,” Koch said. “Our goal is to put up a low team and replace this high score with that.”
Last season’s invite was scaled down due to covid-19 protocols. The tournament turned into a head-to-head match with Mohave Accelerated with teams not making the trip. The Knights finished 64 strokes ahead of the Patriots with a total score of 338 through 18 holes.
