The Lake Havasu High School boys golf team traveled to Buckeye on Tuesday, coming away with a match win over the St. John Paul II Lions and the Buckeye Union Hawks.
"Sundance Golf Course is a lot like our home course so the team was very comfortable," coach Nate Koch said.
The team scored a 159, the lowest the Knights have had all season, accomplishing a goal they had set at the start.
"We have a goal to score 165 or better as a team at every match. On Tuesday, we accomplished our goal and took a little extra with us," Koch said. "That makes the bus ride home easy."
The Knights will host Canyon View and Estrella Foothills at the Lake Havasu Golf Club on Tuesday, marking the start of a busy schedule for the team.
"We are looking forward to our home match on September 12. We have a busy schedule coming up and to start it at home is very important to us," Koch said.
1. Lake Havasu, 159; 2. St. John Paul II, 206; 3. Buckeye Union. 218
1. Alec Hilgers, SJP, 35; 2. Theron Still, LHHS, 39; 2. Chein Brazier, LHHS, 39; 4. Derek McCoy, LHHS, 40; 5. Jenson Salazar, LHHS, 41; 6. Jacob Zemojtel, LHHS, 45; 7. Zack Green, BUHS, 46; 8. Austin Kistler, LHHS, 50; 9. Vincent Grabiec, SJP, 52; 10. Alexander Piatek, SJP, 53; 11. Chad Odom, BUHS, 54; 12. Walter Bennett, BUHS, 56; 13. Keegan Accomozzo, BUHS, 62
