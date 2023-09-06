Adley Rutschman and Jordan Westburg both had crucial doubles in a four-run sixth inning, breaking open a tight game and leading the Baltimore Orioles to an 8-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Orioles took two of three in the series, winning the final two. Arizona has lost five of its past six. The D-backs are currently in a three-way tie with the San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins for the final playoff spot in the National League wild-card race. All three teams have a 70-67 record.