After clinching the top five overall scores, the Lake Havasu boys golf team earned another victory.
The Knights finished with a team score of 139 – 40 fewer strokes than Buckeye Union – in a three-team match at the Peoria Pines Golf Course in Peoria on Tuesday. It’s the Knights’ fifth win in a row.
The third team in the match was host school Sierra Linda, which didn’t have any players to field a team.
All five of the Knights golfers finished with a score in the 30s on the executive course – a modified and shorter version of a regular full-length golf course.
Adan Sanchez and Derek McCoy both led the way shooting a 34 (3-over par), followed by a 35 from Jenson Salazar, 36 from Lane Daigle and 38 from Robert Minden. It’s the fourth consecutive time that Sanchez shot the lowest score for the Knights.
“Whole team is just playing good together,” Knights head coach Nate Koch said.
Koch also mentioned his alternates Aston Alba and Jacob Zemojtel as guys who had solid rounds on Tuesday. Alba shot a 42 while Zemojtel had a 46.
The executive course in Peoria had more par 3s than holes with a par 4 or par 5. The par on the course was 31.
“That took a hole or two for our guys to adjust to,” Koch said. “Once they got comfortable, they just put their heads down and did their job.”
With five wins in seven matches, the Knights are ranked No. 20 in the state rankings, as of Wednesday. To qualify for state, the Knights will have an uphill battle, as the top 12 advance to the tourney. They’ll have to make up ground with three matches and their annual Lake Havasu Golf Invite remaining on their schedule.
“If the boys keep playing like this, in the next week, we have an opportunity to put our foot in the door for state,” Koch said. “And start to look where we could land in those rankings.”
Up next
Havasu will head to Kingman on Sept. 28 for a three-match against Mohave, Prescott and Lee Williams at the Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course. It will be the Knights’ second time playing at Cerbat Cliffs this season.
