The Lake Havasu High School boys golf team hosted the Estrella Foothills Wolves and Canyon View Jaguars at the Lake Havasu Golf Club on Tuesday, winning the dual with a 170. The Jaguars finished with 174 as the Wolves had 189.

“We barely pulled off this win, which I am always so proud of these guys, but the putting green beat us today,” coach Nate Koch said. “They left a bunch of strokes out there. We know what we are practicing tomorrow.”

