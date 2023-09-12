The Lake Havasu High School boys golf team hosted the Estrella Foothills Wolves and Canyon View Jaguars at the Lake Havasu Golf Club on Tuesday, winning the dual with a 170. The Jaguars finished with 174 as the Wolves had 189.
“We barely pulled off this win, which I am always so proud of these guys, but the putting green beat us today,” coach Nate Koch said. “They left a bunch of strokes out there. We know what we are practicing tomorrow.”
Knight senior Derek McCoy led all golfers with a 37, leading Havasu to the win. McCoy was followed by junior Chien Frazier in a tie for fourth with 43. Jenson Salazar and Jacob Zemojtel tied for sixth with 45.
This was the first varsity dual for Havasu freshman Kash Thomas, who finished with a 55. Everyone competes for a spot on the varsity team in each dual and Koch is proud of how he handled his nerves.
“It's so important for the freshmen players to get real competitive rounds early on in their high school golf careers,” he said. “Kash Thomas has been working very hard on his game and earned the No. 5 spot today. He did a good job of handling his nerves and I know he will be an asset to the team in the future.”
The Knights will travel to Prescott for the Northern AZ Mid Season Invitational on Thursday with some of the top teams in the state.
“Thursday’s invitational is gonna challenge us. Some of the top teams in the state will be there,” Koch said. “This tournament will let us know where we stand with these teams and what we will need to work on in the future.”
1. Lake Havasu, 170; 2. Canyon View, 174; Estrella Foothills, 189
1. Derek McCoy, LHHS, 37; 2. Caleb Troyer, CVHS, 41; Carter Griffith, EFHS, 42; 4. Chien Brazier, LHHS, 43; 4. Dane Carter, CVHS, 43; 6. Landon Bailand, CVHS, 45; Kolton Frye, CVHS, 45; 6. Jenson Salazar, LHHS, 45; 6. Jacob Zemojtel, LHHS, 45; 10. Henry Pitts, CVHS, 48; 10. Brooks Buckborough, EFHS, 48; 12. Porter Fackrell, EFHS, 49; 13. Brody Vanderwerf, EFHS, 50; 14. Parker Finton, EFHS, 52; Kash Thomas, LHHS, 55
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.