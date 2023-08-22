LHHS boys golf wins home dual against Verrado

The Lake Havasu High School boys golf team topped the Verrado Vipers by 16 strokes on Tuesday in the first home match of the season at Lake Havasu Golf Club.
“We love playing at home. We are comfortable at home and most visiting teams are very uncomfortable at our home course,” coach Nate Koch said. “So we take advantage of that and step on the gas.”
The Knights scored a 161 as Verrado had a 187 in the dual to follow up last week’s second in Kingman with 175.
“We are just going to take it one match at a time. The boys played well today and really showed we can compete this year and the stage isn’t too big,” Koch said. “I’ve identified some things to work on, but the season looks promising and we will be back out there tomorrow practicing.
The golfers felt confident in their skills on the course as they scored around and below what they shot last week.
“I felt we did really well because most of us really had a solid round today because we had the confidence of being in our home course and I think we can bring that on to the next home or next match next Tuesday,” junior Chien Brazier said.
Brazier’s score was nine strokes below what he had in Kingman last week, making it a comeback and knowing what he is capable of.
“I felt pretty good. My first tournament I ever had was a little stressful because of that round I had (in Kingman last week) but it was a nice comeback,” Brazier said. “Now I know what to work on and hopefully the next tournament is gonna be good and hopefully we win again.”
Senior Derek McCoy finished in the top spot with a 34, which is 3-under par for the nine holes played.
“Derek is the best high school golfer along the Colorado river right now,” Koch said. “He is capable of shooting under par at any course we play this season.”
Havasu’s Jenson Salazar finished second with 40 as Brazier finished with a 41, Austin Kistler had 49, and Mason Zettel and Theron Still with 50.
After this home meet, Brazier will continue to work on the short game to further improve his score.
“I'm telling you that short game is tough,” he said. “It's always on and off but if you keep it on you're gonna shoot some low scores but yeah I think that's the hard part about the golf game is just keeping that short game intact.”
The Knights will have a week before their next match as they travel to Millennium on August 29.
1. Lake Havasu, 161; 2. Verrado, 187
1. Derek McCoy, LHHS, 34; 2. Jenson Salazar, LHHS, 40; 3. Chien Brazier, LHHS, 41; 4. Abraham Lopez, VER, 43; 4. Robert Albertson, VER, 43; 6. Jacob Zemojtel, LHHS, 46; 7. Keegan Pratt, VER, 47; 7. Michael Simental, VER, 47; 9. Austin Kistler, LHHS, 49; 10. Mason Zettel, LHHS, 50; 10. Theron Still, LHHS, 50; 12. Brayden Mitri, VER, 51; 13. Daniel Butler, VER, 55
