LHHS boys golf wins home dual against Verrado

Jedd Fisch has Arizona rising from the depths of the program’s lowest point. The Wildcats have talent, depth and momentum on their side entering the third season of Fisch’s tenure. They may even be decent on defense for once. The Wildcats were on a 12-game losing streak when Fisch was hired to replace Kevin Sumlin and it stretched to a record 20 games during his first season. Arizona won five games last season and is poised to take another step. The Wildcats are loaded with talented players on offense and rebuilt their defense with key additions through the transfer portal.