The Lake Havasu High School varsity boys soccer team finished the regular season 10-1-1 and ranked No. 5 in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 5A conference – qualifying the squad for the postseason.
The Knights take on the No. 12 Kofa Kings at home Tuesday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.