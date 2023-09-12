LHHS cross country finish 4th and 6th in Yuma

Lake Havasu High School cross country runner Rilee Thuneman.

 Courtesy Photo/Erika Washington

The Lake Havasu cross country teams competed in the West Wetlands Invite in Yuma over the weekend as Rilee Thuneman led all Knights with a fifth place finish.

Thuneman finished with a time of 22:32 and held the girls to a fourth place finish with 88 points. Athena Conway (26:10) finished 21st, Emily Jackson (28:02) crossed the line in 26th and Areisy Gallegos (34:03), Jade Weiss (35:54) and Elizabeth Jauss (35:55) finished 36th, 38th and 39th respectively.

