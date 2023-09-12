LHHS cross country finish 4th and 6th in Yuma

The Lake Havasu cross country teams competed in the West Wetlands Invite in Yuma over the weekend as Rilee Thuneman led all Knights with a fifth place finish.
Thuneman finished with a time of 22:32 and held the girls to a fourth place finish with 88 points. Athena Conway (26:10) finished 21st, Emily Jackson (28:02) crossed the line in 26th and Areisy Gallegos (34:03), Jade Weiss (35:54) and Elizabeth Jauss (35:55) finished 36th, 38th and 39th respectively.
On the boys side, the Knights finished in sixth with 158 points and was led by Brett McMillan, who finished 17th with a time of 19:08. Carter Owens (21:27), Tanner Bentley (21:48), Colt Weiss (22:27) and Noah Von Leben (22:46) all finished directly behind each other with Owens in 38th and Von Leben in 41st. James Jauss (23:09) finished 44th and Luke Pardinas (26:55) crossed the line 49th.
The teams will travel to Kingman on Wednesday as they compete in the Kingman Multi with other schools within the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.