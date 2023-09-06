The first meet of the cross country season for the Lake Havasu Knights on Wednesday was a starting point for the team after the Watermelon Run was canceled due to weather last week. The Lee Williams Multi., according to head coach Erika Washington, is a hard run to start with due to the hills.
“It was a starting point for us. I mean we've got to start somewhere. We didn't have the opportunity to do our Watermelon Run and get a practice race under our belt,” she said. “This is a very challenging course to start on, so I think it taught us a few things. It's early on so we've got time to work on some things and meet our goals.”
Despite the challenge of the hills, the team finished second behind host Lee Williams for both boys and girls with 47 and 37, respectively. On the girls side, Rilee Thuneman finished second with a time of 24:20 with the next Knight coming in eighth with Athena Conway running a 27:45.
“Rilee had a very amazing finish. It was great to have her up there leading the pack and finishing strong,” Washington said. “With such a small girls team we have to work on pushing more of our runners up into that top 10.”
For the boys, Brett McMillan was the highest Knight finisher in seventh with a 23:08 followed by Tanner Bentley in 11th with a 23:08.
“On the boys side, I think they ran pretty decent times for such a challenging course,” Washington said. “Kind of the same thing there though, we've got to get that core group of scoring runners more up in the top ten versus the top twenty and then we can really achieve some big things.”
The Knights will have a big challenge ahead as they head to Yuma early Saturday morning for the West Wetlands Invite hosted by Cibola.
“(Lee Williams) course is definitely hillier, Saturday is definitely a flatter course down in Yuma but we usually battle high humidity though too, so that's going to be a trade off for us,” Washington said.
2. Rilee Thuneman, 24:20; 8. Athena Conway, 27:45; 12. Emily Jackson, 29:17; 19. Areisy Gallegos, 35:03; 20. Jade Weiss, 35:58; 22. Elizabeth Jauss, 37:14
7. Brett McMillan, 20:36; 11. Tanner Bentley, 23:08; 12. Noah Von Leben, 23:25; 13. Carter Owens, 23:27; 18. Colt Weiss, 24:35; 23. James Jauss, 25:23; 33. Luke Pardinas, 29:15; 38. Jason Washington, 36:10; 42. Jacob Barrios 36:07; 43. Aldair Rodriguez, 36:10
