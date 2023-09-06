The first meet of the cross country season for the Lake Havasu Knights on Wednesday was a starting point for the team after the Watermelon Run was canceled due to weather last week. The Lee Williams Multi., according to head coach Erika Washington, is a hard run to start with due to the hills.

“It was a starting point for us. I mean we've got to start somewhere. We didn't have the opportunity to do our Watermelon Run and get a practice race under our belt,” she said. “This is a very challenging course to start on, so I think it taught us a few things. It's early on so we've got time to work on some things and meet our goals.”

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.